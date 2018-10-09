Kerala Central University: Student attempts suicide allegedly after suspension over Facebook post

The suspension order stated that the student used ‘abusive and filthy words against the vice-chancellor, registrar and hostel warden in a public domain, which is prima facie a serious misconduct unbecoming of a student of this university.’ The suspension order stated that the student used ‘abusive and filthy words against the vice-chancellor, registrar and hostel warden in a public domain, which is prima facie a serious misconduct unbecoming of a student of this university.’

A second-year postgraduate student of the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod was admitted to the district hospital Tuesday after he attempted suicide allegedly over his suspension from the institution. His condition is said to be stable. Akhil Thazhath, a second-year student of MA in International Relations and Politics at the university, was suspended in June this year for posting a ‘filthy’ message on Facebook about the Vice-Chancellor and the University, Anish Kumar TK, who handles media relations, confirmed.

“The executive council of the university had decided to take action against him after he refused to apologise over the incident,” Kumar said.

The suspension order stated that the student used ‘abusive and filthy words against the vice-chancellor, registrar and hostel warden in a public domain, which is prima facie a serious misconduct unbecoming of a student of this university.’

A unit of the Students Federation of India (SFI), student wing of the CPM, had protested at the university after Akhil’s suspension. But the executive council did not agree and went on to issue a circular barring the student’s entry. A meeting held under the leadership of local CPM MP P Karunakaran also failed to find results.

After the student’s attempt to kill himself, the SFI has renewed protests at the university on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor has released a circular stating that the academic activities at the university will ‘remain suspended until further orders’ due to the ongoing protests and seige of the administrative building by ‘a section of students and outsiders.’

“Staff (teaching and non-teaching) will attend their departments/offices/sections as usual,” the circular said.

The university registrar Radhakrishnan said in a text message that he was ‘travelling’ and that he would be able to respond only by Wednesday. Calls to the SFI leadership at the university went unanswered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App