Kerala cemetery holds cremation of Hindu man who died of Covid; CM lauds

A Catholic Church in Kerala’s Alappuzha district earned the praise of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after it opened the gates of its cemetery for cremation of a hindu man who died of Covid-19. On Tuesday night, the body of 86-year-old K Srinivas was consigned to flames at the cemetery of St George Church in Edathua.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Vijayan lauded the church’s gesture. “The action of St George Church, Edathua to allow the pyre of a Covid-19 patient, who was not a member of that parish, at the church cemetery is commendable,” he said.

Srinivasan, a migrant of Tamil origin, died on Tuesday morning. There is no public crematorium in Edathua and his five-member family is presently in quarantine as they all had tested positive. His residence and premises were water-logged because of heavy rain.

Says Edathua village panchayat member M D Thomas, “As several deaths are happening in the hospital, we could not keep the body at the mortuary for long .When approached, church parish priest Mathew Chooravady pondered for a moment. After a short consultation with the parish office-bearers, Fr Mathew told me that the cremation can be held at the cemetery,” he said.

Fr Mathew said he felt that gesture as his responsibility. “This is an unusual day of pandemic. We all have to support the needy at the hour of crisis. Allowing the pyre of a Hindu at the cemetery was an occasion to demonstrate Christian love, which I preach.” he said.