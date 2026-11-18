A scholarship exam in Keralam schools has put the state’s United Democratic Front (UDF) government in a Catch-22 situation.

First came the attacks from the Left that accused the Congress-IUML state government of implementing the “Sangh Parivar agenda”, pointing at the organisers of the scholarship exam.

The exam was held under the aegis of the National Teachers’ Union (NTU), known to be a pro-BJP teachers’ body, and a children’s magazine by Balagokulam – an outfit linked to the Sangh Parivar.

With the education department withdrawing the sanction given to the exam, now the BJP has attacked the state government, saying it has bowed to pressure “from the IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami’’.

Education Minister and IUML leader N Samsudheen, meanwhile, slammed his own department for granting sanction to the quiz “without applying mind”.

The NTU, which is the state wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, in association with Balagokulam’s children’s magazine in Malayalam, Mayilpeeli, had held the first round of the quiz competition ‘Young Scholar Exam-2026’ last month. Students of upper primary and high school in both government and aided schools in the state wrote the exam.

The other installments of the four-round exam were supposed to be held later this month. But following the criticism from the Left, the IUML minister directed the director-general of education to withdraw the permission.

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On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned the state government’s decision. “Which question in this paper is the agenda? Can anyone point to a single objectionable question? The Education Minister admits that quizzes by the Left and Congress organisations have been approved in our schools. Is it true that the government bowed to the pressure from the IUML and Jamaat-e-Islami?’’ he asked while sharing the quiz question paper on his X handle.

BJP national secretary K Surendran said, “In secular Keralam, the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami are given a place. But the UDF government is ostracising Mayilpeeli and Balagokulam, which have never, at any point, displayed any form of communalism. This government is discriminating against children for the sake of anti-national elements and terrorist organisations. This is unacceptable. Students had prepared for the quiz legally and with the government’s permission. The government must allow the examination to continue.”

Earlier, Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan said the Congress government and the education department had made a “dangerous move” to “convert the schools into Sangh Parivar laboratories”.

He said, “The sanction given for the quiz programme was with an intent to inject communal hatred in the minds of children.”

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While stating that the education department officials should have taken notice of the ideological background of the organisers, Minister Samsudheen said the CPI(M) had no right to raise the issue. “These organisations (such as NTU) have gained ground in Keralam during the decade-long Left regime. Till the Assembly elections, CPI (M) had played the majority community card. After losing the elections, the party is now appeasing the minorities,’’ he said.

Samsudheen said the government would come up with clear guidelines with regard to such programmes in the future. “We are bound to protect secularism,’’ he said.

The education department has turned into a tightrope walk for the state government that came to power in May this year. Wary of the possibility of the Left accusing it of succumbing to the “Sangh Parivar agenda”, the government has not been able to take a decision on implementing the PMSHRI project in schools.