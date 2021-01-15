Kerala Budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Social welfare pensions hiked by Rs 100

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac is presenting the last budget of the current LDF government. This is his 12th budget overall as he had handled the finance portfolio in the 2006-11 VS Achuthanandan government too.
There are indications that Isaac will not interfere too much with taxes, given that the state government is on its way out in the next four months. But he may give more focus to some of the projects that has won favour among the people such as welfare pension, hiking the MSP for rice and coconut.
With Kerala facing mounting debt and a sharp decline in revenue due to the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be interesting to see how and from where the finance minister will gather funds to run some of the ambitious projects he has in mind.
* Government to create 8000 new posts in the health department.
* First phase of the flagship scheme K-Fon, envisaging affordable internet for everyone, will conclude next month.
* Govt plans to give 8 lakh new jobs in the next financial year.
* Rs 1000-cr outlay for self-governing local bodies
* 3900 new startups have been created in the state in last 5 years.
One of the important commodities coming out from Kerala, rubber will now have a base price. The budget envisages that the base price of rubber has been fixed at Rs 170, helping shore up earnings of farmers.
A populist measure, the finance minister has announced the widely-expected move of hiking the social welfare pensions by Rs 100. The monthly pension will now be Rs 1600.
Welcome to our live blog where we will be discussing the announcements by Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac as he presents the last budget for the current LDF government.