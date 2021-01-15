Kerala Budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Social welfare pensions hiked by Rs 100

Kerala Budget 2020 presented by finance minister thomas isaac

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac is presenting the last budget of the current LDF government. This is his 12th budget overall as he had handled the finance portfolio in the 2006-11 VS Achuthanandan government too.

There are indications that Isaac will not interfere too much with taxes, given that the state government is on its way out in the next four months. But he may give more focus to some of the projects that has won favour among the people such as welfare pension, hiking the MSP for rice and coconut.

With Kerala facing mounting debt and a sharp decline in revenue due to the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be interesting to see how and from where the finance minister will gather funds to run some of the ambitious projects he has in mind.