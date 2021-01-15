Kerala Budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Social welfare pensions hiked by Rs 100

scorecardresearch
Friday, January 15, 2021
Kerala budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala FM TM Thomas Isaac is presenting the budget for 2020-21.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | Updated: January 15, 2021 9:49:13 am
kerala budget, kerala budget 2021, Kerala budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES, kerala budget live, kerala budget live updates, 2021 kerala budget, thomas isaac, kerala newsKerala Budget 2020 presented by finance minister thomas isaac

Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac is presenting the last budget of the current LDF government. This is his 12th budget overall as he had handled the finance portfolio in the 2006-11 VS Achuthanandan government too.

There are indications that Isaac will not interfere too much with taxes, given that the state government is on its way out in the next four months. But he may give more focus to some of the projects that has won favour among the people such as welfare pension, hiking the MSP for rice and coconut.

With Kerala facing mounting debt and a sharp decline in revenue due to the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be interesting to see how and from where the finance minister will gather funds to run some of the ambitious projects he has in mind.

Kerala Budget 2021 Live Updates: Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac presents the Kerala budget for 2021.

09:46 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Some other key announcements

* Government to create 8000 new posts in the health department. 

* First phase of the flagship scheme K-Fon, envisaging affordable internet for everyone, will conclude next month. 

* Govt plans to give 8 lakh new jobs in the next financial year.

* Rs 1000-cr outlay for self-governing local bodies

* 3900 new startups have been created in the state in last 5 years.

09:40 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Base price fixed for rubber

One of the important commodities coming out from Kerala, rubber will now have a base price. The budget envisages that the base price of rubber has been fixed at Rs 170, helping shore up earnings of farmers.

09:32 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Social welfare pensions hiked by Rs 100

A populist measure, the finance minister has announced the widely-expected move of hiking the social welfare pensions by Rs 100. The monthly pension will now be Rs 1600.

09:24 (IST)15 Jan 2021
Welcome to our live blog where we will be discussing the announcements by Kerala Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac as he presents the last budget for the current LDF government.

Women who arrived for work await information after the Cochin Special Economic Zone that houses several industrial units was closed as part of Covid-19 containment measures in Kochi on Oct 1, 2020. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Kerala budget 2021 LIVE UPDATES: A day before presentation of Kerala's budget, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac Thursday tabled the government's Economic Review 2020 in the state Assembly. He said the state has suffered an economic loss to the tune of Rs 1.56 lakh crore due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Several non-resident Keralites (NRKs) returned to the state from abroad due to the situation.

The Review states that natural disasters, including Cyclone Ockhi of 2017 and two consecutive floods of 2018 and 2019, also had a big impact on the state's economy. "The natural disasters ravaged the state economy affecting the lives and livelihoods of many and adversely affecting productive sectors of the economy," it said.

Kerala's economic growth rate dipped to 3.45 per cent in 2019-20 from 6.49 per cent in 2018-19 owing to the calamities. "The quick estimate of Keralas Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at constant (2011-12) prices is Rs 5.68 lakh crore in 2019-20 as against the provisional estimate of Rs 5.49 lakh crore in 2018-19, thus registering a rate of growth of 3.45 per cent in 2019-20. The corresponding rate of growth in 2018-19 was 6.49 per cent," the Review said.

