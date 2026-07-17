Kerala BJP reacts after ‘fake’ GST bill row leads to police complaint

In a police complaint filed Thursday, BJP local leader Pramada Chandran alleged that a fake bill of Rs 3.25 lakh had been generated using his venture's GST number. (File Photo)

kerala-bjp-election-fund-fake-gst-bill

Months after the BJP secured its highest tally of three seats in Kerala, allegations of election fund misappropriation have surfaced, with a local leader filing a police complaint claiming that a fake GST bill was generated in the name of his business.

In a police complaint filed Thursday, BJP local leader Pramada Chandran alleged that a fake bill of Rs 3.25 lakh had been generated using his venture’s GST number, claiming that his shop supplied 10,000 BJP flags to two assembly constituencies during the recent elections. Chandran, who is the general secretary of the BJP at Vamanapuram assembly constituency, said he approached the police after already flagging the issue with party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar.