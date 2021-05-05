Kerala BJP leader targets state unit chief: ‘Chopper politics will not work here’

BRINGING to the fore fissures in the state unit of the BJP, senior leader C K Padmanabhan on Tuesday said “helicopter politics” would not work in Kerala.

A former state BJP president, Padmanabhan, who contested against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadam, was referring to the use of helicopter by state party chief K Surendran, who contested in two seats districts apart.

Surendran had taken a helicopter to shuttle between constituencies of Manjeshwar and Konni.

Padmanabhan, who is a member of BJP core committee, told reporters in Kannur that the state party president contesting in two seats was unprecedented. “The helicopter politics would not work in Kerala. That may sometimes go well with voters in North India. The leadership failed to clearly understand the core of the state politics,” he said.

He also praised Vijayan, saying his personal charisma played a crucial role in the LDF win. “The LDF had a very neat and tidy campaign,” he said.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP state president Surendran said, “Padmanabhan is a senior leader… The party would examine such criticism, which is expected to give a new direction for the future course of action. I used the helicopter only because I contested in two seats.”