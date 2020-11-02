Kerala BJP leader Sobha Surendran alleges bid in state unit to humiliate her

Sobha Surendran

Sobha Surendran, vice-president in BJP’s Kerala unit, has written to the national party leadership, alleging an attempt within the state unit to humiliate and politically annihilate her.

Sobha has been keeping away from public events for the last few months even though the party is at the forefront of the agitation against the LDF government in the gold smuggling case.

Sources close to Sobha confirmed that she has complained against the state leadership, led by state party chief K Surendran. But, Surendran told the media that he was not aware of any such complaint.

A senior BJP leader said, “Sobha’s complaint reflects the growing discontent among a section of leaders in the party. Many senior leaders have been sidelined after Surendran became the party state president. She complained to the national leadership after Surendran, as president of the state unit, did not address the organisational issues. Her complaint is not as such a personal grievance but a larger issue within the party.’’

Sobha recently told the media, “I was made party state vice-president (by K Surendran) after flouting all precedents and without my consent. I had been working at the national level as a member of the national executive and as a state general secretary… It is a matter of concern that those working at various spheres of the party are leaving it or keeping away from the organisation,’’ she said.

