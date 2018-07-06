Kerala: BJP threatens to ‘beat up’ writer after he ‘insults’ PM Modi

Paul Zacharia, a well-known short-story writer and novelist, allegedly called the prime minister a ‘murderer’ at a public function in Palakkad recently. Paul Zacharia, a well-known short-story writer and novelist, allegedly called the prime minister a ‘murderer’ at a public function in Palakkad recently.

A BJP leader in Kerala warned a prominent Malayalam writer that he would get beaten if he used derogatory comments for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also filed a police complaint against the writer.

Paul Zacharia, a well-known short-story writer and novelist, allegedly called the prime minister a ‘murderer’ at a public function in Palakkad recently. He was speaking at an event held in honour of the prominent author and cartoonist OV Vijayan. He also reportedly said that Vijayan had a ‘soft-Hindutva’ approach which was countered by the latter’s family on the dais.

Zacharia’s comment irked BJP state secretary B Gopalakrishnan who warned the writer that he would get beaten by party supporters if he continued mocking PM Modi. At a press conference, Gopalakrishnan said, “We want to warn him before-hand that if he continues abusing the prime minister, he will get beaten…Zacharia is truly communal. He is a disaster to Malayalam literature.”

An officer at the Thrissur West police station confirmed that Gopalakrishnan had filed a complaint against the writer. He added that a case will be taken only after preliminary investigation.

