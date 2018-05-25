Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan appointed Mizoram Governor

Kummanam Rajasekharan will be replacing Lieutenant General (retd) Nirbhay Sharma who is completing his tenure on May 28. Kummanam Rajasekharan will be replacing Lieutenant General (retd) Nirbhay Sharma who is completing his tenure on May 28.

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan was on Friday appointed as the new governor of Mizoram. He will be replacing Lieutenant General (retd) Nirbhay Sharma who is completing his tenure on May 28. Rajasekharan began his career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the 1970s. He has been the president of Kerala BJP since December 18, 2015. He had replaced V Muralidharan as the state party chief then.

His appointment as Mizoram governor comes at a time when BJP is heading for a crucial by-election in Chengannur in Kerala slated to be held on Monday. Mizoram will be going to polls this year.

Under his leadership, the party opened its account in Kerala by winning the Nemom seat in 2016. The BJP had then come second in seven constituencies. Rajasekharan had himself contested from Vattiyoorkavu constituency but ended up second.

Also, Professor Ganeshi Lal has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office. Lal would be replacing Satya Pal Malik.

Malik is the current Governor of Bihar appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 30, 2017. On March 21 this year, he was also given the additional charge to serve as Governor of Odisha.

