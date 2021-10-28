Kerala bishops’ council: PM Modi to meet Pope on Oct 30

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will have an informal meeting with Pope Francis during his Europe visit beginning Friday, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) said on Wednesday.

The “meeting between His Holiness Pope Francis and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will take place on Saturday, October 30,” KCBC president Cardinal George Alenchery said in a statement, quoting official sources.

Sources said the Vatican confirmed the visit, scheduled for 8.30 am, which should include a 30-minute tête-à-tête between the two.

Describing it as a “historic meeting”, Cardinal Alenchery said it will “add more energy and warmth to the relations

between our country and the Vatican and the Catholic Church”.

Modi will be travelling to Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 respectively, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.