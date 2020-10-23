Kerala Bishops council: No change in Church stand, Pope didn’t justify same-sex marriage

The Pope’s comments have evoked mixed response, but the Vatican has not denied his endorsement of same-sex civil unions.

A day after Pope Francis was featured in a documentary, purportedly endorsing same-sex civil unions, Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) on Thursday said there is no change in the Church’s stand on same-sex. It also said that “reports that the Pope had justified the same-sex marriage are baseless and misleading”.

While being interviewed for a documentary, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival on Wednesday, the Pope had purportedly stated that “homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”

He reportedly said in one of his sit-down interviews for the film, “What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

The Pope’s comments have evoked mixed response from the Catholic Church, but the Vatican has not denied his endorsement of the same-sex civil unions.

The KCBC is an organisation of Catholic bishops in Kerala belonging to rites of Syro-Malabar, Latin and Syro-Malankara Churches. Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry is the president of KCBC.

Bishop Joseph Pamplani, chairman of KCBC’s media commission, said, “Pope Francis has not adopted any stance that denies the Church teachings on sexual morality. ”

KCBC spokesperson Fr Jacob Palakkappalli said, “The Catholic Church has not diluted its stand on family life and homosexuality. The Church does not make exhortations about marriage and family life through documentaries. The Pope had taught in the past also that those in the LGBT category are children of God and they deserve special care and love. The Church is of the stand that same-sex inclinations should be differentiated from same-sex acts.”

The Catholic Church does not recognise living together of same-sex persons as marriage. Some countries had accepted such relations as civil union. The Church has taken a serious note about the pastoral work among people living in that manner, KCBC stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.