Kerala bishop case: Nuns call off protest, but say fight will go on

As the nun who accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape fears disciplinary action from superiors of her congregation, her colleagues in Kottayam on Saturday said the fight for justice was far from over.

The nuns’ agitation in Kochi, under the banner of Save Our Sisters Action Council, was called off on Saturday, a day after Mulakkal went behind bars. The protest, which witnessed support from civil society, has also brought together rebel voices within churches in Kerala.

A priest who is a relative of the complainant nun said, “She is not at all happy. There is only a relief as the arrest has marked the end of insult from the bishop, the congregation and a section of society. The much-delayed arrest and dragging probe has given the victim a negative image.’’

He said the congregation could easily throw the nun out of the order as her complaint had led to the arrest of a bishop. “Although it is illegal, the congregation can do so after serving a notice to her. They can say her virginity is lost and there is no space for her in the convent. They can also transfer the five other nuns who supported the survivor, citing their disobedience.”

Sister Anupama, one of the nuns who took the battle against the bishop to the streets, said they did not fear disciplinary action. “Our agitation was not just for a nun, it was for all women who want justice. Every woman should get justice, be it from their religion or the government. If the Church takes action against us for demonstrating in public for justice, we will again go to civil society, which has stood behind us.”

Sister Anupama said the complainant nun hasn’t gone outside for three months since she filed the complaint, she said. “Priests from Pala diocese have stopped offering mass at the convent chapel due to the complaint against the bishop.”

She said the survivor nun has been spending her days in silent prayer, fasting, watching the news and tending to a garden. “We have come to stand to face come what may,” she said.

