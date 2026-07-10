Kerala’s birth rate has reached an all-time low: 7 takeaways

The CBR stood at 17.67 in 1992 and remained broadly around that level for several years. It declined to 16.63 in 2006 and further to 15.75 in 2010. The rate fell below 15 for the first time in 2016, reaching 14.48. (File image)

Kerala’s crude birth rate (CBR) has dropped into single digits for the first time, according to the vital statistics report of 2024 published by the state economics and statistics department. The data also shows that 2023 and 2024 recorded the sharpest back-to-back annual declines in the CBR in recent decades. Here are the key numbers from the report.

1. CBR falls below 10 for the first time: The state’s CBR stood at 9.64 in 2024, down from 11.06 in 2023. CBR measures the total number of live births per 1,000 people in a population during a given year.

2. Live births drop sharply: The number of live births registered fell to 344,766 in 2024, down from 393,231 in 2023.