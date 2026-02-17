Another death in a pit: Kerala biker falls to his death, days before leaving for job abroad

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the mishap and that they are looking into the officials' laxity in leaving the pit, dug for drainage, uncovered for the last several months. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Representational)

A 27-year-old youth in Kerala died after his bike fell into an uncovered drainage pit at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Monday night. The death sparked protests seeking action.

The victim, Jeys Benny, a native of Muthalakodam near Thodupuzha, was scheduled to leave for a job abroad on Wednesday. CCTV visuals showed the youth’s bike falling into the pit from the carriageway of the road.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the mishap and that they are looking into the officials’ laxity in leaving the pit, dug for drainage, uncovered for the last several months.

Outraged over the death of the youth, locals led by Congress laid siege to the office of the state Public Works Department at Thodupuzha. Seeking action against the erring officials and adequate compensation for the family of the youth, they alleged that similar accidents had occurred at the same location in the past. Police later removed the agitators from the office.