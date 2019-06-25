Kerala best state on health parameters, UP worst: NITI Aayog report

Kerala has emerged as the top ranking state in the second health index launched by NITI Aayog, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, reported PTI. The health index is a composite measure of States and Union Territories based on 23 health indicators with major weightage to the outcomes.

The second round of the health index accounts for the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year).

Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra emerged as the second and third best in terms of overall health performance respectively, according to a report by the government think tank. Among the larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand were the top three states in terms of incremental performances, according to the report.

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

Last year, in February the first round of the health index was released, which measured the annual and incremental performances of States and UTs for the period 2014-15(base year) to 2015-16 (reference year).