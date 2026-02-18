Bars to be open till midnight in Kerala: Govt cites complaints over restrictions despite heavy licensing fee

Most bars in Kerala have so far been allowed to operate between 11 am and 11 pm. (Source: Generated by AI)

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in Kerala has decided to allow bars to stay open till midnight.

Most bars in Kerala have so far been allowed to operate between 11 am and 11 pm. However, bars in tourist areas could remain open till midnight. Now, all bars will be allowed to operate between 10 am and 12 midnight. However, bars in five-star hotels can remain open until 3 am.

At the same time, the operating timing of state-run liquor retailer BEVCO will remain unchanged — from 10 am to 9 pm.

Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh told reporters that this was not a case of bar operating hours being extended; “rather, they were standardised. The timings have been till midnight in tourism centres, and it has now been made binding across the state. There has been a grouse before the government that it is imposing more restrictions on the bar hotel industry even after collecting hefty licence fees of Rs 35 lakh a year.”