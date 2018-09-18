Kerala bar bribery case: Vigilance court rejects report absolving state Congress (M) chief K M Mani

The Kerala bar bribery scandal had rocked the UDF government and gained political significance during the Kerala Assembly elections in 2016. The Kerala bar bribery scandal had rocked the UDF government and gained political significance during the Kerala Assembly elections in 2016.

In a setback for Kerala Congress (M) chairman and former finance minister K M Mani, a vigilance court in Thiruvananthapuram Tuesday rejected a probe report absolving him in a bribery case. The Vigilance Bureau in March this year had submitted to the court that there was no evidence to prove that Mani had accepted bribes amounting to Rs 1 crore from bar owners to renew their licences in 2013-14, during his tenure as finance minister in the United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Oommen Chandy. Mani was forced to resign from his post in 2015 due to the allegations.

In January this year, the Kerala High Court had directed the vigilance bureau to probe the case and submit a report within 45 days. This was the third report submitted by the bureau — the first two, during the UDF rule, had also found no evidence against Mani.

What is the Kerala bar bribery case?

In October 2014, the Kerala State Bar Hotel Owners’ Association alleged that Mani demanded Rs 5 crore from the association to reopen 400-odd foreign liquor bars. Its working president Biju Ramesh claimed the association had paid him Rs 1 crore to acquire licences. There were also allegations levelled against Congress ministers Ramesh Chennithala, who then held the Home portfolio, and K Babu, then excise minister, that they too took bribes from bar owners.

The vigilance court had rejected the first probe report in 2015 (Read: Corrupt in June, clean in July, how probe report took U-turn) and ordering further investigation into the case. When this decision was upheld by the Kerala High Court, Mani resigned from the Cabinet on November 10, 2015. The second report, submitted in January 2016, also found that there was not enough evidence to prosecute Mani.

The scandal had rocked the UDF government and gained political significance during the Kerala Assembly elections in 2016. The Kerala Congress broke its 30-year alliance with the UDF over differences in this case. Mani left the UDF following the polls, alleging that Congress was behind the allegations against him.

Mani had said, “The Kerala Congress (M) will sit as a separate bloc in the assembly, keeping equal distance from the UDF, LDF (the CPM-led ruling alliance) and NDA. Certain quarters in the Congress tried to weaken the KC(M), tried to wound its self-respect and defame it. The KC(M) has taken serious note of such attempts. Hence, the party will sit as a separate bloc, in a manner upholding its self-respect and protecting the interests of the toiling class.”

