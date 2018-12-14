‘How can we expand our base in Kerala?’: PM Modi’s response to BJP worker’s question was this

On a day the BJP state unit in Kerala observed a dawn-to-dusk shutdown in the state in the backdrop of a man’s suicide near the party’s Sabarimala protest venue in Thiruvananthapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke to the party’s grassroot workers in several districts via video-conference through the official NaMo app. This is in line with a series of scripted interactions the prime minister has been making with workers of the party across several states ahead of the all-important parliamentary elections in 2019.

It’s a delight to interact with BJP Karyakartas from Kerala. Watch. https://t.co/MA6ONaqkIH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2018

The prime minister spoke to BJP workers in the constituencies of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Attingal, Mavelikkara and Pathanamthitta. He also took questions from a number of them. One such question came from Gopakumar who identified himself as a party worker from Chathanur in Kollam district. He wanted to know from the prime minister how the BJP can expand its base in Kerala, a state where it has just one MLA and not a single Lok Sabha MP.

Advertising

PM Modi replied, “I can sum up my answer in one line. Make people’s voice heard and people will hear your voice. To explain in detail, we need to connect the aspirations of the people. For that, we need to hear people and make an effort to understand them. Atal ji used to say that one leg of every BJP worker should be inside a train coach. He should relentlessly travel. And the other leg in jail, where he gets lodged fighting for people and imprisoned by the ruling government there. One leg in rail, other in jail. This is what Atal ji used to say.”

He continued, “Fight for the people’s rights and welfare and in this process, involve the stakeholders. When you’re struggling for people, make them a part of the struggle too. Be it any issue, BJP karyakartas in Kerala are effectively becoming the voice of the people. They stand strongly with the people, even if it means withstanding the brutality of political violence. Our karyakartas have withstood the worst of political violence and have given great sacrifices for what they believe is right.”

In his video-conference, the prime minister recounted all the things his government did in Kerala including free medical check-ups, expansion of rural roads, benefits through Mudra loans and the development of ports through the Sagarmala project. He advised workers to go back to the people and explain to them the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre.

Slamming the Left government and the Congress in the state, the prime minister said “In Kerala, there are two governance models currently. The Congress model and the Communist model. Both models are models of efficient corruption and inefficient governance.”