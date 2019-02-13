Kerala: Baby elephant rescued near Thekkady with help of forest officials

A baby elephant was rescued out of a sewage tank with the help of forest officials near the tourist hot-spot of Thekkady in Kerala on Wednesday. The calf, which was roaming along with a herd of wild elephants near a boat landing in Thekkady, fell into the 6-feet deep sewage pit when it stood on top of it’s concrete cover. The incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday. The area, in which the pit is located, belongs to the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC).

Though it tried desperately to get out, the slush prevented the calf from climbing to the surface. After a few hours, forest officials reached the spot and began levelling the earth on one side of the sewage tank using an earth-moving machine. The calf was finally rescued and moved towards it’s herd, which waited patiently on a side of the forest clearing as forest officials did their job. Officials have confirmed that the calf is perfectly fine and did not suffer injuries in the accident.

With summer approaching, more and more wild elephants are straying into the boat jetty in Thekkady in search of water.