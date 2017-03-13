Kerala Assembly passes resolution against disinvestment of Hindustan Newsprint Limited

The Kerala Assembly on Monday passed an unanimous resolution against the Centre’s proposed move to disinvest public sector Hindustan Newsprint Limited in Kottayam district. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, requested the union government to take steps to retain HNL in the public sector and diversify its operations.

“Located on a 700 acre land in Velloor in Kottayam district, HNL is a subsidiary of Kolkata-based Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited, which was declared a sick unit by the Centre,” it said.

“The Centre should take steps to separate it from its parent company and retain it in the public sector under the forest and industries departments,” the resolution added.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in November 2016 had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to drop the move to privatise HNL.

