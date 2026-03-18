Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP releases first list of 47 candidates; polling on April 9

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 dates announced with polling on April 9 and counting on May 4, alongside BJP’s first list of 47 candidates.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readMar 18, 2026 02:45 PM IST
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo)BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo)
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the 2026 Kerala Assembly key election dates. The polling is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026, and the vote counting will be carried out on May 4, 2026.

This will be the first major election in Kerala after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Kerala is scheduled to have a single-phase voting across all 140 constituencies. 

Kerala Niyamasabha is a 140-elected-member, unicameral assembly with one Anglo-Indian community member. Of the 140 seats, reservations for SCs and STs are 14 and 2, respectively.

The current Assembly term ends on May 23, 2026, and all election processes are expected to be completed by May 6, 2026. BJP has released a list of candidates contesting on 47 seats. Here’s the list of candidates: 

Sl. Assembly No. & Name Name of the Candidate
1.

 

 1 Manjeshwar Shri K. Surendran
2.

 

 3 Udma Shri Manulal Meloth
3.

 

 4 Kanhangad Shri Balraj M.
4.

 

 6 Payyannur Shri A.P. Gangadharan
5.

 

 10 Azhikode Shri K.K. Vinod Kumar
6.

 

 11 Kannur Shri C. Raghunath
7.

 

 17 Mananthavady (ST) Shri P. Shyam Raj
8.

 

 18 Sulthanbathery (ST) Smt. Kavitha A.S.
9.

 

 20 Vadakara Adv. K. Dileep
10.

 

 21 Kuttiadi Shri Ramadas Manaleri
11.

 

 22 Nadapuram Shri C.P. Vipin Chandran
12.

 

 23 Quilandy Shri C.R. Praphul Krishnan
13.

 

 24 Perambra Shri M. Mohanan Master
14.

 

 25 Balusseri (SC) Shri C.P. Satheeshan
15.

 

 26 Elathur Shri T. Devadas
16.

 

 27 Kozhikode North Smt. Navya Haridas
17.

 

 28 Kozhikode South Shri T. Raneesh
18.

 

 29 Beypore Adv. K.P. Prakash Babu
19.

 

 30 Kunnamangalam Shri V.K. Sajeevan
20.

 

 51 Shornur Shri Sanku T.  Das
21.

 

 52 Ottappalam Major Ravi
22.

 

 55 Malampuzha Shri C. Krishnakumar
23.

 

 56 Palakkad Smt. Sobha Surendran
24.

 

 61 Chelakkara (SC) Shri K. Balakrishnan
25.

 

 64 Manalur Adv. K.K. Aneesh Kumar
26.

 

 67 Thrissur Smt. Padmaja Venugopal
27.

 

 70 Irinjalakuda Shri Santosh Cherakulam
28.

 

 88 Devikulam (SC) Shri S Rajendran
29.

 

 93 Pala Shri Shone George
30.

 

 95 Vaikom (SC) Shri K. Ajith
31.

 

 100 Kanjirappally Adv. George Kurian
32.

 

 101 Poonjar Shri P.C. George
33.

 

 105 Ambalappuzha Shri Arun Anirudhan
34.

 

 107 Haripad Shri Sandeep Vachaspathi
35.

 

 110 Chengannur Shri M.V. Gopakumar
36.

 

 111 Thiruvalla Shri Anoop Antony Joseph
37.

 

 116 Karunagappally Shri V.S. Jithin Dev
38.

 

 118 Kunnathur (SC) Smt. Raji Prasad
39.

 

 119 Kottarakkara Smt. R. Reshmi
40.

 

 126 Chathannoor Shri B.B. Gopakumar
41.

 

 128 Attingal (SC) Adv. P. Sudheer
42.

 

 130 Nedumangad Shri Yuvaraj Gokul
43.

 

 132 Kazhakoottam Shri V. Muraleedharan
44.

 

 133 Vattiyoorkavu Smt. R. Sreelekha
45.

 

 135 Nemom Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
46.

 

 137 Parassala Adv. Gireesh Neyyar
47.

 

 138 Kattakkada Shri P.K Krishnadas

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