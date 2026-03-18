Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP releases first list of 47 candidates; polling on April 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the 2026 Kerala Assembly key election dates. The polling is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2026, and the vote counting will be carried out on May 4, 2026.

This will be the first major election in Kerala after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Kerala is scheduled to have a single-phase voting across all 140 constituencies.

The Central Committee of the BJP has approved the following names for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Keralam. pic.twitter.com/8ZySjrCxrw — BJP (@BJP4India) March 16, 2026

Kerala Niyamasabha is a 140-elected-member, unicameral assembly with one Anglo-Indian community member. Of the 140 seats, reservations for SCs and STs are 14 and 2, respectively.

The current Assembly term ends on May 23, 2026, and all election processes are expected to be completed by May 6, 2026. BJP has released a list of candidates contesting on 47 seats. Here’s the list of candidates: