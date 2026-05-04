Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: LDF eyes historic third term, UDF bets on anti-incumbency

Kerala assembly polls 2026 results

Kerala Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Voting for the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala concluded on April 9 with a high voter turnout, turning the state into a high-stakes political battleground. The LDF is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term after breaking the state’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments, making the outcome crucial for both his political future and the Left’s position nationally. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF under VD Satheesan is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and corruption allegations to position itself as the agent of change.

Exit poll trends: Congress-led United Democratic Forum (UDF) is likely to win the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala, unseating the ruling Left Democratic Forum’s (LDF) Pinarayi Vijayan, according to surveys. In Kerala’s 140-member Legislative Assembly, the halfway mark required to form a government is 71 seats. While most of the exit polls predicted a UDF victory, many indicated a close contest with the CPI(M)-led LDF, which has been in power for a decade.

Story continues below this ad Past patterns matter: Exit polls in Kerala’s 2021 Assembly elections largely predicted an LDF win but underestimated the scale of its victory, while overestimating the Opposition UDF’s performance. The LDF eventually secured 99 seats against the UDF’s 41, significantly outperforming most projections. At the same time, the BJP, led in Kerala by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is pushing for a historic breakthrough, though projections suggest it will remain on the margins with 0–7 seats. Live Updates May 4, 2026 05:46 AM IST Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala turnout inches up to 79.70% after inclusion of service voters’ ballots Kerala’s voter turnout for the April 9 Assembly elections has been revised upward to 79.70 per cent following the inclusion of postal ballots from service voters, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said. The turnout had earlier stood at 79.63 per cent, excluding these ballots. Of the 53,984 postal ballots issued to service voters, 20,028 had been received as of May 1. Kelkar said service voters are allowed to submit their ballots until just before counting begins, and instructions have been issued to the postal department to ensure timely delivery, including on weekends and holidays. He noted that the addition of these ballots increased the overall turnout by 0.07 percentage points. As per Election Commission guidelines, postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes after a 30-minute interval. Round-wise trends will be made available in real time via the Election Commission’s mobile app and official results portal. (PTI) May 4, 2026 05:40 AM IST Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: LDF eyes historic third term, UDF bets on anti-incumbency The 2026 Kerala Assembly election has emerged as a tightly contested three-way battle, with the LDF aiming for a rare third consecutive term, the UDF banking on anti-incumbency sentiment, and the BJP-led NDA seeking to expand its footprint in the state. While all 140 constituencies are in play, a handful of key battleground seats are expected to disproportionately influence the final outcome, making this one of the most closely watched elections in recent years. May 4, 2026 05:38 AM IST Good morning, Welcome to our live blog. Follow here to receive the latest updates on Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026!

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