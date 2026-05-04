Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: LDF eyes historic third term, UDF bets on anti-incumbency

Kerala’s voter turnout for the April 9 Assembly elections has been revised upward to 79.70 per cent following the inclusion of postal ballots from service voters, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said.
The turnout had earlier stood at 79.63 per cent, excluding these ballots. Of the 53,984 postal ballots issued to service voters, 20,028 had been received as of May 1.
Kelkar said service voters are allowed to submit their ballots until just before counting begins, and instructions have been issued to the postal department to ensure timely delivery, including on weekends and holidays. He noted that the addition of these ballots increased the overall turnout by 0.07 percentage points.
As per Election Commission guidelines, postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM votes after a 30-minute interval. Round-wise trends will be made available in real time via the Election Commission’s mobile app and official results portal. (PTI)