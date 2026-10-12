Seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Kerala Assembly to move resolution today

As per the bulletin of the Legislative Assembly, the resolution will be moved by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. (File Photo)

The Congress government in Keralam will present a resolution in the state Assembly on Monday, urging the Union government to remove Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

With this, Keralam Assembly will become the first in the country to bring a resolution seeking the removal of the CEC.

As per the bulletin of the Legislative Assembly, the resolution will be moved by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

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In September last year, the state Assembly had passed a resolution, moved by the then Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime, against rolling out the SIR.

The second session of the 16th Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday.