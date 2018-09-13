Kerala asks govt staff to donate a month’s salary; Opposition protests

The idea of employees donating a month’s salary was mooted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon after the flood. (File) The idea of employees donating a month’s salary was mooted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon after the flood. (File)

Faced with the mammoth task of rebuilding flood-ravaged Kerala, the state government has asked all government employees and teachers to donate a month’s gross salary to the chief minister’s distress relief fund.

The order, issued on Tuesday, said the employees who are reluctant to donate their salary to the distress fund, should give their dissent in writing. Those who can not give a month’s salary in a single sweep can contribute in 10 instalments. The government aims to raise Rs 3,800 crore if the 5 lakh state employees and teachers donate a month’s salary.

The order, issued by the finance department, has sparked protest by the Congress-led Opposition and affiliated trade unions, which have threatened to boycott the government move.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government should desist from the move to forcibly extract a month’s salary. “This is nothing but goonda collection. Unions affiliated to ruling parties are even threatening the employees with transfer if they fail to part with one month salary.”

He said life of employees would be affected by the compulsory demand and it will impact everyone who depends on just salary. The government circular does not have legal backing, he said.

N K Benny, chairman of the Congress-affiliated State Employees and Teachers Organisations (SETO), said government employees have worked hard during relief operations and asking them to submit a letter of non-consent amounted to portraying them as anti-social elements.

Kerala NGO Association’s Thiruvanananthapuram district president Danesh Aryanad said the employees should be asked to donate voluntarily. “Hundreds of employees have been affected by flood. They have lost properties and household items. When they are struggling to put life in order, the government order goes against their interest. It would make life further miserable for them. Hence, we would not go by the circular,’’ he said.

The idea of employees donating a month’s salary was mooted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan soon after the flood.

