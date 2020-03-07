Kerala ashram shuts door to visitors over infection fears

The decision to shut the Amritapuri Ashram in Kerala’s Kollam district came in the wake of restrictions issued by the state Health Department. The decision to shut the Amritapuri Ashram in Kerala’s Kollam district came in the wake of restrictions issued by the state Health Department.

The math of Mata Amritanandamayi, revered as a “hugging” saint, has been shut for visitors, both domestic and foreign. The decision to shut the Amritapuri Ashram in Kerala’s Kollam district came in the wake of restrictions issued by the state Health Department.

A communication from the math said, “Due to the extremely heightened restrictions specified to the math as preventative measures by the Health Department… the ashram cannot allow anyone to enter Amritapuri. This includes Indian nationals as well as foreign-passport-holders, including OCI-holders.’’

Kollam District Medical Officer V V Shirely said, “We have asked the math to isolate foreign visitors…. We have issued strict restrictions regarding the movement of foreigners at the ashram and to see that they do not mingle with local people. So far, nobody at the ashram has developed any suspected symptoms of the virus.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shailaja said there would not be any restrictions for the pongala festival at the Attukal Devi temple in Thiruvananthapuram on March 9. “Those who have symptoms of disease should keep away from the function. There is no ground for any anxiety during the festival,” Shailaja said.

