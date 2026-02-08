‘Kerala always felt like home’: Britain-born Pepita Seth is now an Indian citizen

Known among the Theyyam communities of Kannur and the Guruvayur temples as “Anna Amma” (elephant mother in Malayalam), Pepita Seth, Britain-born photographer-author received her Indian citizenship in Thrissur on February 6. Having made Kerala her home for nearly 50 years, this was a natural move, prompted by friends and those who knew her. “I liked being here, especially in south India and I could do things which were interesting to me and didn’t take anything away from anybody here,” says the 84-year-old.

Pepita’s India journey began when she decided to use her great grandfather Leonard Howard Loyd Irby’s diary as a map. Irby was on a ship headed to China, when they turned course because they heard of the Indian mutiny in 1857. His diary clocks his time from Calcutta to Lucknow. That’s how Pepita Christian, born to Victor Ramsay and Christian Geraldine, travelled to India for the first time, where she visited Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Varanasi. On her second visit in 1972, serendipitous meetings brought her to Kannur where she was captivated by elephants and temple dances, which melded folk stories with traditions of a people she began to call her own.