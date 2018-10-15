Kerala: Ally since 2016, JRS quits NDA

C K Janu. (Name: Mullookkaaran, Source: wikimediacommons) C K Janu. (Name: Mullookkaaran, Source: wikimediacommons)

An NDA ally since early 2016, the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha (JRS), led by tribal leader C K Janu, on Sunday quit the NDA in Kerala.

After the party state executive meeting in Kozhikode, Janu told mediapersons that the BJP has betrayed the JRS over the last two-and-a-half years. “We have decided to severe ties with the BJP because they have failed to keep their promises. We are ready for discussions with the Congress and CPM on the future of the party’s alliance,” she said.

Janu said her party had allied with the BJP, despite protests from Dalits and tribals in Kerala. “There is growing resentment among our workers against the BJP. Due to our alliance with the BJP, a public perception had been created that JRS had joined hands with the Sangh Parivar,” she said.

She also said the Union government has failed to declare tribal areas in Kerala as Scheduled areas under Section 244 of the Constitution and that the state government has not implemented the Forest Rights Act. “Both issues were brought to the attention of the BJP national leadership. But, they did not act,” she said.

Janu said the BJP also did not give her party any representation in governing bodies of public sector boards and corporations.

