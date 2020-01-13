Kerala: All 4 illegal Maradu buildings demolished

The Jain Coral Cove apartment building being demolished in Maradu, Kochi, on Sunday. The Jain Coral Cove apartment building being demolished in Maradu, Kochi, on Sunday.

The demolition of four apartment buildings constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms at Maradu municipality was completed on Sunday with the razing of two buildings — Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram.

The other two buildings — Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene — were taken down on Saturday.

The two-day demolition was the result of a Supreme Court order issued on May 8, 2018.

Explained: What are CRZ rules, which the demolished Maradu flats violated

All four structures were taken down using a technique of implosion wherein the structures caved in within their own compounds. No damage to any other structures nearby was reported.

All the flats caved in on themselves within their compounds as envisaged by the demolishers — Mumbai-based Edifice and Chennai-based Vijaya Steels.

On Sunday, Jain Coral Cove collapsed in seven seconds after the implosion was triggered. With 128 living units over 17 storeys, it was the biggest of the four buildings to be demolished.

The CRZ violations had come to the government’s notice in 2007 — a year after the Maradu local self-governing body issued building permits to the four builders. But construction continued between the interim court orders due to a lack of action from governments.

Around 270 families had moved into the buildings over the years. The families were forced to vacate after the court issued an ultimatum to the state government to implement its demolition order. Around 250 families have been given an interim relief of Rs 25 lakh each.

