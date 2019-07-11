Kerala: Drunk man passes out on railway track, alert loco pilot save him

A man in an inebriated condition was rescued from being hit by a train Wednesday evening when an alert loco pilot of Punalur-Madura passenger train applied brakes after seeing him lying on the tracks near Murukkampuzha railway station in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertising

Though the victim was trapped under the engine of the train, he sustained no injuries. The victim, who was identified as Abhilash, had come to the railway tracks to dispose the liquor bottle. C Suresh Kumar, the loco pilot, applied the brakes in the nick of the time to save the man’s life.

The man was apprehended by the Trivandrum Division’ Railway Protection Force (RPF).

In the Trivandrum division alone, nearly 322 persons had died in 2018 after being run over by trains when they were trying to commit suicide or while crossing tracks. It has been reported, this year, nearly 211 persons have already lost their lives in a similar manner.

Advertising

“To prevent such tragic losses, regular awareness programmed are being conducted by RPF, Trivandrum Division and persons crossing railway tracks are also prosecuted under Railway Act,” a press release issued by the Southern Railways said.

“People can also help railways in addressing this issue by adhering to safety norms and adopting safe practices while in trains and in railway stations. In case of witnessing such incidents, travelling public can also contact RPF Helpline No.182 for immediate assistance,” the statement further read.