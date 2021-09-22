scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-516 Today Results: Winner to take home Rs 70 lakh!

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi |
September 22, 2021 2:00:28 pm
The official results will be available on keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-516 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Wednesday announce the results of the Akshaya AK 516 results. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

