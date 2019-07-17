Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-404 Results Today: First prize worth Rs 60 lakh!

Toggle Menu
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-404 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-404 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will Wednesday announce the results of the Akshaya Lottery AK-404 results. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

