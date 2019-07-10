Toggle Menu
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-403 Results Today: Winner to take home Rs 60 lakhhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-akshaya-lottery-ak-403-results-today-winner-to-take-home-rs-60-lakh-5823468/

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-403 Results Today: Winner to take home Rs 60 lakh

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-403 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, akshaya lottery, akshaya lottery result, akshaya lottery ak 403 result, kerala lottery result ak 403, kerala lottery result ak 403 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya, kerala lotteryresult akshaya ak 403, akshaya lottery ak 403 result today, akshaya lottery ak 403 result today live
Kerala Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-403 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will Wednesday announce the results of the Akshaya Lottery AK-403 results. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka rebel MLAs move SC against Speaker’s decision on resignations, hearing likely tomorrow
2 CBI searches three districts of UP in connection with illegal mining scam
3 Parliament Today LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, Congress stages walkout in Lok Sabha over Karnataka crisis