Toggle Menu
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-402 Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-akshaya-lottery-ak-402-results-today-first-prize-is-worth-rs-60-lakh-5812154/

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-402 Results Today: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-402 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, akshaya lottery, akshaya lottery result, akshaya lottery ak 402 result, kerala lottery result ak 402, kerala lottery result ak 402 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today akshaya, kerala lottery result akshaya, kerala lotteryresult akshaya ak 402, akshaya lottery ak 402 result today, akshaya lottery ak 402 result today live
Kerala Lottery Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-402 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-402. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Southwest Monsoon moves closer to north India, heavy rains expected in Rajasthan
2 Ludhiana Jail clash: Two more inmates die; jail hospital lacks facilities, says superintendent
3 Shamlaat land auction: Day after clash, sarpanch among 11 booked