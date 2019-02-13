Toggle Menu
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-382 Results announcedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-akshaya-lottery-ak-382-results-announced/

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-382 Results announced

Official results will be available at  http://www.keralalotteries.com. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, pournami lottery, pournami lottery result, pournami lottery rn 378 result, rn 378, rn 378 lottery result, rn378, kerala lottery result rn 378, kerala lottery result rn 378 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today pournami, kerala lottery result pournami, kerala lotteryresult pournami rn 378, pournami lottery rn 378 result today, pournami lottery rn 378 result today live
The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-382 Results Announced: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of Akshaya Lottery AK-382 Wednesday. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Official results will be available at  http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Advertising

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Goa: Navy official booked for molestation
2 CAG report on Rafale not worth paper its written on: Rahul Gandhi
3 Ludhiana gangrape: Third accused arrested, court grants 7 days police remand to all held