Toggle Menu
Kerala: After poll rout, no change in Pinarayi Vijayan stand on Sabarimalahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-after-poll-rout-no-change-in-pinarayi-vijayan-stand-on-sabarimala-5755282/

Kerala: After poll rout, no change in Pinarayi Vijayan stand on Sabarimala

In the elections, the CPM-led LDF could only win one out of the 20 seats in Kerala.

Kerala, Kerala elections, Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala, Sabarimala, Sabarimala row, india express
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While the CPM has observed that the party’s stand on the entry of women at Sabarimala alienated a section of voters, Politburo member and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday indicated that there is no change in his stand on the issue.

Addressing the Assembly, Vijayan said the government would continue to protect the renaissance values of the state and rights of women.

He said the government has implemented the Supreme Court directive in Sabarimala. The government provided protection to all those who came for darsan as per the court order and as long as the rule of law exists, the government can adopt only such a stand, the Chief Minister said. If the government had prevented the women devotees, that would have amounted to contempt of court, he said.

“In the Sabarimala issue, communal forces came out ready to strike… But considering the responsibilities vested in me, I stood in front of the defence. If that is felt as arrogance, that arrogance would continue,” said Vijayan.

Advertising

He said the poll setback is temporary for LDF but is viewed with due seriousness. A good section of voters, who stood with the LDF, could be misled, he said. However, the elections did not show any public sentiments against the government, Vijayan said.

In the elections, the CPM-led LDF could only win one out of the 20 seats in Kerala.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Madhya Pradesh expands scope of farm loan waiver
2 Uncertainty in Congress continues, party calls Opposition meet tomorrow
3 Vadodara: Two get 3-month jail term for leaving cattle on road