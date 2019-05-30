Kerala: After poll rout, no change in Pinarayi Vijayan stand on Sabarimala

While the CPM has observed that the party’s stand on the entry of women at Sabarimala alienated a section of voters, Politburo member and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday indicated that there is no change in his stand on the issue.

Addressing the Assembly, Vijayan said the government would continue to protect the renaissance values of the state and rights of women.

He said the government has implemented the Supreme Court directive in Sabarimala. The government provided protection to all those who came for darsan as per the court order and as long as the rule of law exists, the government can adopt only such a stand, the Chief Minister said. If the government had prevented the women devotees, that would have amounted to contempt of court, he said.

“In the Sabarimala issue, communal forces came out ready to strike… But considering the responsibilities vested in me, I stood in front of the defence. If that is felt as arrogance, that arrogance would continue,” said Vijayan.

He said the poll setback is temporary for LDF but is viewed with due seriousness. A good section of voters, who stood with the LDF, could be misled, he said. However, the elections did not show any public sentiments against the government, Vijayan said.

In the elections, the CPM-led LDF could only win one out of the 20 seats in Kerala.