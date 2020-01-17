Kerala: After Governor’s barbs, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says read Constitution

Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that no one is above the state Assembly, in a reference to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan questioning the constitutional validity of the House resolution against the CAA.

The Governor was criticised by the ruling party on several occasions after his criticism of the resolution, but Vijayan had maintained distance from the issue.

On Thursday, the CM said, “In the past, there were residents (British) above local kings. It is better to remember that now there are no such residents above the state Assembly. There are persons who have asked whether the Assembly has the power to pass the resolution (against CAA). From where the Assembly got that power… To all of them, with humility, I have one thing to say… the state Assembly has that power… That big book. The oath (of office) was recited by placing a hand on that. Read that book (Constitution), then you will get all answers.” He was addressing a ‘Constitution protection rally’ organised by SAMASTHA, a platform of Muslim clerics and scholars, in Malappuram.

Earlier in the day, Khan said, “I have no issue with them (government) going to the Supreme Court, but they should have informed me first. I, the constitutional head, come to know about it through newspapers… I am not just a rubber stamp. This is breach of protocol and breach of courtesy…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App