Kerala: After getting bail in 11 UAPA cases, ‘Maoist’ held while leaving jail

While he was emerging from the prison Tuesday, a team of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police arrested him in a case that the ATS registered on August 29 this year, again under UAPA.

A suspected Maoist was arrested while he was coming out of the central prison in Thrissur after obtaining bail in 11 UAPA cases against him. Danish (30), who hails from Coimbatore, had been in the Kerala jail since his arrest from Palakkad district in October 2018, and had been getting bail in one case after another. On September 8, he could finally emerge out of the high-security central prison after meeting the conditions in the latest bail order, which was issued by a district court in November 2019.

According to sources, Danish was accused in a case registered a few years ago in Kozhikode Rural district, where a group of suspected Maoists allegedly visited a tribal colony, distributed pamphlets and demanded food/ money from residents. The police had not named anyone as accused. After the ATS, formed early this year, took up the probe, a fresh FIR was registered and Danish was named as an accused. Deputy Police Superintendent V V Benny, who is probing the case for ATS, said they arrested Danish after getting permission from the court. “We cannot reveal more details as the case was registered under UAPA,” he said.

High Court advocate Tushar Nirmal Sarathi said, “We will challenge Danish’s arrest.”

Human rights activist C P Rasheed, who went to the prison to receive Danish on his release, said, “The arrest in the fake case is a clear agenda to prevent his release from jail.”

