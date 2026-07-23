Kerala suspends ADGP after SIT finds ‘meddling’ in Youth Congress attack probe

According to officials, the decision to suspend ADGP M R Ajith Kumar was taken by the chief minister after consulting Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. (File photo/Facebook)

Senior IPS officer and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar was suspended from service on charges of illegally interfering in and undermining the police probe into the attack on Youth Congress workers by the personal security staff of then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2023.

This comes after Chief Minister V D Satheesan ordered a re-investigation two months after coming to power. Two Youth Congress workers — one of them now MLA A D Thomas — were brutally attacked by the police, including Vijayan’s staff, for showing black flags to the chief minister’s convoy. Vijayan had then called the police action a “rescue operation”. A court in 2024 had ordered a probe into the incident, but the CPI(M) government did not take any action.