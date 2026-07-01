Kerala says it was not consulted about Rs 13,000 crore Adani-MSC Vizhinjam stake deal

Built at a cost of around Rs 8,900 crore under public-private partnership (PPP) mode, the transshipment port is operated by the Adani Group, with the Kerala government holding the majority stake. (Photo Credit: X/PortOfVizhinjam)

The Kerala government has said it was not consulted about global shipping conglomerate Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) acquiring a 49 percent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Limited, the concessionaire responsible for building, financing and operating the Vizhinjam International Container Transshipment Port for 40 years under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

On Tuesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited had announced that the MSC’s terminal wing Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) had taken 49 percent stake, which is worth Rs 13,000 crore, in the AVPPL. This has been billed as the single largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan Wednesday informed the Assembly that the state government was not informed about the deal. “The Adani Group did not have any communication with the state government. As per the concession agreement, the concessionaire should not effect any change in ownership of the port without prior approval from the authority, which is the state government. Selling 49 per cent stake means there is ownership change, which is not possible without the consent from the state government,” he said.