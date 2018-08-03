Kerala actress assault case: Survivor objects to impleading of two AMMA members

AMMA members Honey Rose and Rachana Narayanankutty have filed an impleading petition in the Kerala High Court seeking that the case be heard by a woman judge. AMMA members Honey Rose and Rachana Narayanankutty have filed an impleading petition in the Kerala High Court seeking that the case be heard by a woman judge.

Within hours of two women members of the Malayalam film actors’ guild approaching the Kerala High Court with a petition to implead in the actress abduction case, the survivor opposed their move. The two actresses, Rachana Narayanankutty and Honey Rose, both part of the executive committee of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), had approached the High Court supporting the survivor’s request for a woman judge to hear the case. They also requested for a special prosecutor in the case who has at least 25 years of legal experience.

However, the survivor made it clear through her counsel that she does not require any help from the two actresses or the film body of which she is not a part anymore. The state government also told the court that the survivor was consulted at the time of the appointment of the special prosecutor in the case.

The move by the two AMMA members comes days ahead of a scheduled meeting of the film body with three actresses who had objected to the former’s decision to nullify the expulsion of actor Dileep. The popular actor is accused of grave charges including rape and conspiracy in the actress abduction case. AMMA’s move to bring back Dileep, even before the trial had concluded, had evoked staunch disapproval from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and various sections of civil society. It was chided as a move that belittles the seriousness of the case and as an insult to the survivor, who was a member of the film body then. Since then, the survivor and three other actresses had resigned in protest from the film body.

The meeting of the AMMA leadership with Revathy, Parvathy and Padmapriya is scheduled for August 7. The three actresses are still part of the film guild and have demanded a re-look at the decision to revoke Dileep’s expulsion from AMMA. The case dates back to February 2017 when a leading actress was abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of men in a moving van near Nedumbassery, 30 kilometres off Kochi. One of the prime accused in the case, Pulsar Suni, had testified that the attack was carried out on the orders of actor Dileep, who had personal scores to settle with the survivor. The actor has swatted aside the allegations as ‘baseless’ and has demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case.

