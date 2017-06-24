Kerala actress abduction case: Conspiracy angle being explored, accused Suni used phone in jail

Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress. (File) Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress. (File)

Kerala police discovered a new conspiracy angle in the case involving the abduction and alleged molestation of a leading Malayalam actress earlier this year. Accused Pulsar Suni’s neighbour in prison, Jinson is learnt to have disclosed details regarding the incident to the police.

Within days of his arrival in prison, Pulsar Suni is learnt to have received a cell phone through which he had several conversations with people outside the jail. According to reports, the police is learnt to have planted and tapped the phone to unearth Suni’s involvement in the case.

Jinson’s statement to the police, however, does not include any names of film actors although he has disclosed new details in the case. Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate had given permission to the police for Jinson’s statement to be recorded.

The South Zone ADGP B Sandhya had reportedly recorded the statement of the actor once again on Thursday. The actor was called from Bangalore to deliver her statement.

The actress was kidnapped by Suni and other gang members on February 18 and driven around the city of Kochi for several hours. The incident shocked the Malayalam film fraternity and provoked actors to demand better safety and security for women especially at night.

Pulsar Suni, who was absconding for days after the incident, dramatically surrendered before the Additional Chief Magistrate in Ernakulam and was taken into custody by the police.

