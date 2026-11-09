Mammootty’s visit to BJP leader’s home draws online criticism, CPI(M) distances itself

Kerala BJP vice-president B Gopalakrishnan on Monday condemned social media posts criticising actor Mammootty for visiting his home in Thrissur district. Thomas Isaac, a senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister, said those behind the posts did not represent his party, PTI reported.

Gopalakrishnan’s daughter got married in Guruvayur on November 1. Mammootty, who could not attend the wedding, visited the BJP leader’s home on Sunday to wish the couple. Videos of the visit circulated on social media and drew criticism of the actor.

Speaking to reporters, Gopalakrishnan said friendships across political and religious lines should be encouraged. He said leaders from several parties, including former Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, had attended the wedding.