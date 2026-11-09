Mammootty’s visit to BJP leader’s home draws online criticism, CPI(M) distances itself

Kerala BJP vice-president B Gopalakrishnan on Monday condemned social media posts criticising actor Mammootty for visiting his home in Thrissur district. Thomas Isaac, a senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister, said those behind the posts did not represent his party, PTI reported.
Gopalakrishnan’s daughter got married in Guruvayur on November 1. Mammootty, who could not attend the wedding, visited the BJP leader’s home on Sunday to wish the couple. Videos of the visit circulated on social media and drew criticism of the actor.
Speaking to reporters, Gopalakrishnan said friendships across political and religious lines should be encouraged. He said leaders from several parties, including former Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, had attended the wedding.
What did the CPI(M) say?
Isaac told reporters that those who criticised Mammootty online were not CPI(M) activists. He said the party communicated its positions through its leaders and official accounts. Isaac added that Mammootty had maintained close ties with the Left and that the CPI(M) wanted that relationship to continue.
Who is Mammootty?
Mammootty, 75, has appeared in more than 400 films over a career spanning more than five decades. He had a brief screen appearance in the 1971 Malayalam film Anubhavangal Paalichakal and went on to act in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English films as well.
In September 2026, he received his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for the Malayalam horror film Bramayugam, sharing the honour with Kartik Aaryan, who won for Chandu Champion. Mammootty received the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in June 2026 for his contribution to Indian cinema.