Kerala activist Rehana Fathima booked for posting video of her kids painting on her body

Rehana Fathima (Source: Facebook/Rehana Fathima Pyarijaan Sulaiman/പാത്തൂസ്) Rehana Fathima (Source: Facebook/Rehana Fathima Pyarijaan Sulaiman/പാത്തൂസ്)

Kerala-based activist Rehana Fathima has been booked by the local police for posting a video on social media platforms in which her two minor children are painting on the activist’s semi-naked body.

Thiruvalla Police station in Pathanamthitta district has registered a criminal case against Fathima under Section 67 of the IT Act (electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty to child. The case was registered following a complaint by a local BJP OBC morcha leader.

“We are looking into how and why the video was uploaded. We are investigating,” said a police inspector.

Fathima had shared the clip, which was uploaded on YouTube through her Facebook account, along with a note justifying the act. She wrote her kids had proceeded to paint on her body while she was resting due to an eye infection.

“The feminine body and her nakedness are more than 55 kg of flesh, compared to the male body. Leggings are aroused by the sight of the legs, while the man standing with his knees bent over his chest and his legs half-naked, forces men and women to approach the body in a manner that does not elicit ejection. It is the false sexual consciousness that is currently being given to society. Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is porn in the eyes of the beholder,” she wrote. The post carried the hashtag #BodyArtandPolitics.

Fathima had stoked controversy in October 2018 when she had attempted to climb the hill at Sabarimala in the wake of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the temple. She had also ruffled feathers by posting a photograph on Facebook that many termed as ‘objectionable’ and ‘insulting’ to Hindus. She had spent 18 days in jail in connection with the cases registered against her then.

