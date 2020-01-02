Kerala: 45-year-old woman files case claiming to be daughter of singer Anuradha Paudwal

Photo of Karmala as provided by her lawyer. Photo of Karmala as provided by her lawyer.

A 45-year-old woman residing in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has filed a case in the district family court, claiming she is the daughter of popular playback singer Anuradha Paudwal.

Born in 1974, Karmala Modex claims Paudwal handed her over to her foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes when she was barely four days old as she had a busy playback singing schedule and did not want to raise a child at the time. Paudwal, a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, was married to music composer Arun Paudwal.

“About four-five years ago, my foster father Ponnachan confessed on his deathbed that my biological mother was actually Anuradha Paudwal. I was told that I was four days old when I was handed over to my foster parents. Ponnachan, who was posted in the Army in Maharashtra at the time, was friends with Anuradha. Later, he got a transfer to Kerala,” Karmala told indianexpress.com in a telephonic conversation Thursday.

Ponnachan reportedly told Karmala the truth about her lineage a few days before his eventual death because it remained as a blot on his conscience. Even his wife, Agnes, was unaware that she is the daughter of the popular singer. The couple, who have three sons, raised Karmala as their fourth child. Agnes, aged 82, is currently bed-ridden and reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

After her father confided in her, Karmala reportedly tried to contact the singer over the phone several times but was turned away. She claimed her number was even blocked after a while. “Now, we have decided to pursue it legally. She’s my mother and I want her back,” said Karmala, presently married with three children.

Karmala’s advocate Anil Prasad said the district family court in Thiruvananthapuram has asked Paudwal and her two children to appear in person on January 27 when the case comes up for hearing. He said he had tried to contact the singer and her two children before filing the case but never got a positive response from them.

Karmala has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore from her biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to. A demand for an injunction on further sale of all assets belonging to Arun Paudwal has also been sought. If Paudwal and her husband reject Karmala’s claim, she would ask for a DNA test, Prasad said.

