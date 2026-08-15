Kerala’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express upgraded to 16 coaches after 9 months: Check route

Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala: Nine months after its launch, the Ministry of Railways has increased the seating capacity of Kerala’s third Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train is operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. As of August 15, three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in Kerala.

Other Vande Bharat Express trains currently operating in Kerala are:

Train number 20631/20632 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express

Train number 20633/20634 Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express

Kerala’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express – Route, Train number

Kerala’s third Vande Bharat train runs between Ernakulam and KSR Bengaluru. Train number 26652/26651 Ernakulam Jn-KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Jn Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing in November, 2025.

Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to run with 16 coaches

From Monday, August 17, the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will run with 16 coaches, up from 8 coaches at the time of its launch. The upgraded train will have 2 Executive Chair Car coaches and 14 Chair Car coaches, taking the total to 16 coaches. The railway network in Kerala falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Southern Railway (SR) zone.