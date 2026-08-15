Kerala’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express upgraded to 16 coaches after 9 months: Check route

3 min readAug 15, 2026 08:04 PM IST
Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala: Nine months after its launch, the Ministry of Railways has increased the seating capacity of Kerala’s third Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train is operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone. As of August 15, three pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains are operating in Kerala.
Other Vande Bharat Express trains currently operating in Kerala are:
- Train number 20631/20632 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Vande Bharat Express
- Train number 20633/20634 Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express
Kerala’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express – Route, Train number
Kerala’s third Vande Bharat train runs between Ernakulam and KSR Bengaluru. Train number 26652/26651 Ernakulam Jn-KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Jn Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing in November, 2025.
Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat train to run with 16 coaches
From Monday, August 17, the Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will run with 16 coaches, up from 8 coaches at the time of its launch. The upgraded train will have 2 Executive Chair Car coaches and 14 Chair Car coaches, taking the total to 16 coaches. The railway network in Kerala falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Southern Railway (SR) zone.
“Train No. 26651/26652 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Jn-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will be permanently augmented with One Executive Chair Car & Seven Chair Car Coaches Ex. KSR Bengaluru & Ex. Ernakulam Jn with effect from 17th August, 2026.
The revised composition for the above Vande Bharat trains after the augmentation will be: 2- Executive Chair Car Coaches & 14- Chair Car Coaches = Total 16 Coaches,” SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Southern Railway said in a statement.
Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat train: Distance, Travel time
The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 638 km in 08:40 hrs. This is the fastest train on the route, as other trains currently take more than 11 hours to cover the same distance. It runs six days a week except Wednesday.
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Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat stops
Train number 26651/26652 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam runs via Coimbatore, Palakkad route. During its journey between Ernakulam and KSR Bengaluru, this Vande Bharat train will stop at seven stations. These are: Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad and Thrissur.
Ernakulam Bangalore Vande Bharat timings
Train number 26651 Bangalore-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express departs from KSR Bengaluru at 05:10 hrs to reach Ernakulam at 13:50 hrs. In its return journey, train number 26652 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express leaves Ernakulam at 14:20 hrs to reach KSR Bengaluru at 23:00 hrs.