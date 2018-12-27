Kept personal egos aside for nation, says Gordhan Zadaphia on being appointed UP’s Lok Sabha in-charge

A day after Gordhan Zadaphia’s appointment as one of the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge raised eyebrows, the former Gujarat minister on Thursday said he was “touched” by the responsibility bestowed upon him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Zadaphia, who was a known anti-Modi leader, told news agency ANI that he merged his party with BJP in 2014 after realising “personal egos should be kept aside for sake of the nation”.

Gearing up for Lok Sabha elections next year, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday appointed in-charge for the party’s electioneering in 17 key states. Along with Dalit leader and BJP vice-president Dushyant Gautam and former Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra, party president Amit Shah assigned Zadaphia to Uttar Pradesh.

Zadaphia’s appointment came as a surprise to many in the party. Zadaphia was a minister of state for home in the Narendra Modi-led Gujarat cabinet during the 2001-02 period and was dropped from the ministry later. He was also accused of being involved in the Gujarat riots. Zadaphia had joined the BJP just before the 2014 general election.