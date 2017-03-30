Kenyan woman alleges attack: ‘Statements of woman, cab driver do not match’

The woman leaves Kailash Hospital on Wednesday. Source: Gajendra Yadav The woman leaves Kailash Hospital on Wednesday. Source: Gajendra Yadav

TWO days after as many as four Africans were attacked by a mob in Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk area, a 24-year-old Kenyan citizen, who also resides in Greater Noida, filed a police complaint alleging assault by a group of four unidentified men.

However, hours after she filed the complaint and sought treatment at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, police investigation revealed alleged irregularities in her accusations.

Around 8.30 am on Wednesday, a resident of Sector Pi in Greater Noida, the Kenyan reached Kailash Hospital near Pari Chowk.

“In her complaint to the police, she said she was returning home in an Ola cab when the vehicle was stopped near Omicron Sector by four to five men. She said that the men pulled her out of the car, slapped and beat her up. The complainant said the incident took place at 4.30 am. An FIR under IPC sections relating to physical assault was registered against unknown persons,” said Abhinandan, Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1st.

Meanwhile, the woman spent around two hours at Kailash Hospital before she was discharged.

“No visible injury marks were found. She was given first aid and kept under observation for two hours. She was discharged after that,” said Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida.

At 8.30 pm, as police tracked down the Ola cab driver — an eyewitness in the alleged case — inconsistencies were found in the versions of the complainant and the driver.

“The Ola driver said the trip took place between 6 and 6.30 am and that no such incident had taken place. He said he had dropped the woman to a flat in Omicron sector. The GPS tracker has verified his claim. We are investigating the matter further,” Dharmendra Singh, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar, said.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the mob attack on Africans Monday night, a case was registered by police against close to 600 unknown persons and 54 named residents of the district. Five of those named in the case were arrested late on Monday, police had said.

After holding a meeting with representatives of Africans living in Greater Noida, N P Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar, had on Tuesday night said, “What happened is unfortunate. Children from Nigeria and other African countries who come here are our guests; Indian culture talks about Atithi Devo Bhavah. We should respect citizens from every country… African countries and India have old relations and everyone should understand the importance of this. The administration has asked people to report spreading of any rumour.”

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs had on Tuesday said, “The government is committed to ensuring safety and security of all foreigners in India. People from Africa, including students and youth, remain our valued partners.”

