Ken-Betwa link: UP, MP to sign pact today

Under the link project, water from the Ken river will be transferred to Betwa River.

UTTAR PRADESH and Madhya Pradesh will sign an agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa Link Project on Monday, according to the Jal Shakti Ministry.

In a statement issued Sunday, the ministry said: “In the presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Union Minister of Jal Shakti and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will sign a historic agreement on 22nd March 2021 to implement the Ken Betwa Link Project (KBLP), the first project of the National Perspective Plan for interlinking of rivers, through video conferencing/ virtual platform.”

“This agreement will herald the beginning of inter-state cooperation to implement the vision of Sh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee to carry water from areas that have surplus water to drought prone and water deficit areas through the interlinking of rivers,” the statement said.

