Ken-Betwa link pact inked, PM Modi calls it historical

As a first major step under the National River Linking Project (NRLP), the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Centre Monday signed an agreement to implement the Ken-Betwa river link project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who witnessed signing of the agreement virtually, called it “historical” and a “revolutionary step” towards changing the future of drought-prone Bundelkhand region.

The agreement was signed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat.

Invoking former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Prime Minister said: “Today, this agreement will realise the dream of Atalji for the betterment of people of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. This agreement has not only been signed on paper, but will transform the destiny of Bundelkhand.”