Kejriwal urges people to give AAP chance for 5 years, says ‘will forget 25 years of BJP’

After the party’s success in the recently concluded Surat Municipal Corporation polls, Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal Friday said if the people of Gujarat gave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance to serve it for five years, they “will forget 25 years of BJP rule”.

The AAP chief, who addressed a massive rally at Sarthana in Surat, also met the family members of 22 students who died in a fire tragedy at Takshashila Arcade in the area. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal garlanded a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and led a roadshow from Mangadh Chowk in Varachha to Sarthana. At several places in Patidar-dominated areas, people showered rose petals on Kejriwal and the party’s state president, Gopal Italia.

“With such a massive support and love given to me in the roadshow today, I wanted to say that something unusual might happen in Gujarat in the coming time. The Congress is finished, and I appeal the few good leaders in the party to join AAP. In BJP, who are desh bhakts (patriots), should join the AAP. In the coming days, AAP will make a new Gujarat where people will get free electricity, good hospitals and schools, farmers will not have to commit suicide, and youths will get jobs,” Kejriwal said.

Referring to the party’s success in the municipal corporation elections, he said, “All the 27 elected AAP candidates are youths. I want to appeal to the youths of Gujarat to stop begging for jobs from these (ruling party) people. All youths should join politics. When the youths go to the state Assembly, they will be getting their own jobs.”

Kejriwal said in the Gujarat, people were fed up with both the political parties. “One party is playing politics of ‘tushtikaran’ (appeasement), while second does politics of ‘nafrat’ (hate). The public of Gujarat says, we don’t want politics, we want jobs, good schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, and development. We (AAP) do not know how to do politics, we only know about doing works and we have made best schools, colleges, hospitals in Delhi.”

In the last five years, the AAP government in Delhi has given jobs to 10 lakh youths, he said. “The BJP is in power in the state for 25 years, the people of Gujarat are asking as in 25 years, how many jobs you have given? The people wanted to know why the electricity charges are high in Gujarat and highest in the country. There are many farmers of Gujarat who contacted me and said that in Gujarat farmers gets power only for 8 hours, and in many villages the power supply is in the night. The farmers have to work in the fields in the night. People want to know why farmers of Gujarat, are committing suicide.” Earlier, addressing the party’s 27 newly elected corporators at Mota Varachha area of Surat city, Kejriwal said the people of the state were watching them with great hope and if they performed well then in December 2022 “a new revolution will come up in Gujarat”.

Expressing apprehension that there might be “poaching attempts”, he said, “Even if they threaten you, or lure you by any means, or if anybody calls you, just tell (Gujarat AAP president) Gopal Italia.”

Exhorting the party’s leaders for a good show in the SMC polls, Kejriwal said, “You people fought the elections in Gujarat without money and other essential facilities in the BJP’s core areas, where the latter has been in power for 25 years. It is not a simple thing. A good start is a big thing… If you 27 people (the newly elected AAP corporators) perform well, then in December 2022 a new revolution will come up in Gujarat. Public keeps faith in you. But, if any one among you leaves the party and joins the BJP, they (the people) will criticise the AAP. If anyone among you leaves the party and joins another party, keep in mind that you would have broken the hope and faith of six crore people of Gujarat.” The AAP leader also urged the 27 party councillors to work hard to serve the people.